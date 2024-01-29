Hanuman flag removal: K'taka village still tense





A large contingent of police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure, as people in and around the village, along with BJP, JD(S) and Bajrang Dal workers and activists from other organisations continued to protest the removal of the 'Hanumana dwaja' flag and demanded that it be hoisted once again.





The protesters began their protest march to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya city holding saffron flags as a mark of protest.





According to reports, they are likely to be joined by JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.





The police and administration had hoisted the Tricolour on the flag pole from which the 'Hanumana dwaja' was removed. Police have also erected barricades around the flagpole and CCTV cameras have been installed in the area to secure the place and to ensure that no untoward incident occurs, official sources said.





Most shops and establishments have remained shut in the village, they said, as protesting activists and villagers had given a call for a voluntary shutdown.





Meanwhile, BJP leaders and workers are holding protests at all the district headquarters of the state today, condemning the "anti-Hindu policy" of the Congress state government and accusing it of "insulting" the national flag.





In Bengaluru, BJP staged a protest at Mysuru Bank circle under the leadership of Jayanagara MLA C K Ramamurthy. They were detained and taken away by the police. Police said no permission was granted to stage a protest at the site. PTI

