RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt convenes all-party meeting on Tuesday for...
January 29, 2024  12:22
File pic
File pic
The government has called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Budget session. It is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation. 

 It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present the full-fledged budget. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Private bank profits see impact of alternate investment fund provisions
Private bank profits see impact of alternate investment fund provisions

The bottom lines of several private sector banks have taken a hit following the recent guidelines released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on alternate investment fund (AIF) investments. Last month, the RBI announced that regulated...

Will India That Is Bharat Become Ram Rajya Now?
Will India That Is Bharat Become Ram Rajya Now?

Will BJP campaigners start using the term 'Ram Rajya' to refer to the nation under Modi's rule, asks N Sathiya Moorthy.

Kareena Performs, Ranbir-Alia Kiss
Kareena Performs, Ranbir-Alia Kiss

The 69th Filmfare Awards, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Sunday, saw cute moments on stage and on the red carpet.

Why Stokes's England have the edge over India
Why Stokes's England have the edge over India

'What I like about them is their stubbornness. If you doubt them, they'll double down on it and go even more stubborn.'

Debutant Hartley's Figures Best In 78 Years!
Debutant Hartley's Figures Best In 78 Years!

Tom Hartley ended the Test with 9/193, the best figures for an England spinner on Test debut since 1945.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances