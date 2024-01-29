RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Foreign secretary on 3-day visit to Bhutan
January 29, 2024  17:26
FS Vinay Mohan Kwatra
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra embarked on a three-day visit to Bhutan on Monday, a day after newly-elected Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay assumed office in the Himalayan kingdom. 

Kwatra will receive an audience with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He will also call on Prime Minister Tobgay and Bhutan's Foreign Minister Dinanath Dhungyel and meet Foreign Secretary Pema Choden. 

Kwatra will meet other senior officials of the Royal Government as well. 

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and India," a statement from the external affairs ministry said.
