Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats on...





The ECI conveyed the information in a Press Note with the subject "Biennial Elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of members retiring in April 2024.





"As per the official note, the term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 states is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024.The highest number of members, i.e. 10, will be retiring from the state of Uttar Pradesh on April 2, 2024," said the press note.





Both Maharashtra and Bihar have 6 members retiring on April 2, 2024. Meanwhile, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will each have 5 members retiring on the same date.





Both Karnataka and Gujarat will witness the retirement of 4 members on April 2, 2024.According to the press note, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Rajasthan, each have three members retiring.





While members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are retiring on April 2, 2024, the members from Odisha and Rajasthan are retiring on April 3, 2024.Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will each witness the retirement of one member on April 2, 2024.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 States, the polls for which will be held on February 27.