Don't carry luggage to Ram Mandir: Ayodhya police
January 29, 2024  11:48
Devotees outside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Lucknow Zone Piyush Modia appealed to devotees coming to Ayodhya not to bring their suitcases and bags while coming for darshan of Lord Ram Lalla. 

 "I would like to request devotees not to bring their suitcases and bags while coming for darshan and keep them at their own places. This will ensure that no inconvenience is faced at the temple. It is also important from the security point of view," the ADG said on Monday. 

 Modia added that if it is not at all possible to keep their belongings at any other place they can submit them at the citizen help centres and also use the locker facility. 

 "If it is at all not possible, then citizen help centres have been set up at the temple premises where they can keep their luggage and use the locker facility," he said.

 Modi said that the 'darshan' is going on peacefully with devotees coming from different states in buses, trains and cars. A crossing has also been set up for proper traffic management, he informed. 

 "Several devotees are coming from different states in buses, trains, cars for Lord Ram Lalla's darshan. The darshan is going on peacefully without any inconvenience to others. A crossing has been put in place for devotees coming for darshan," he said. 

 Speaking on the upcoming Chief Minister's visit to Ayodhya, the ADG said, "The Chief Minister will come to inspect all facilities here and will give us directions." The ADG said that the police have a detailed crowd management plan in place to control excess crowds coming for darshan in Ayodhya. -- ANI
