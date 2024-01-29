RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Day after Nitish's switch, Rahul's yatra to enter Bihar
January 29, 2024  09:42
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will on Monday reach Bihar through Kishanganj, a district with a heavy Muslim population which is also a party stronghold.

Gandhi's Bihar tour comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA.

This is Gandhi's first visit to Bihar since the assembly poll campaign of 2020.

Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a big rally in the adjoining district of Purnea on Tuesday and another one in Katihar a day later, according to Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan.

He will be leaving for West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district and will return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand, said state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh. 

According to leaders of the state Congress, the party's alliance partners in Bihar like RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI-ML-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have been invited to the rally at Purnea. 

Nitish Kumar, the JD-U president with whom the Congress had shared power till he did a volte face, was also extended an invitation which had been accepted by the veteran leader. -- PTI
