Cong leader: Nobody will share seats with us...





"Congress has some very great and intelligent leaders. On one hand, all political parties are gearing up for the 2024 elections, while on the other hand, the whole Congress party is doing political tourism; they are travelling. Actually, we will figure out how to win the 2024 elections after 2024. It seems we are preparing ourselves for the 2029 elections. Had we been preparing for 2024, this would not have happened," said Acharya Pramod.





On being asked about no final decision being taken regarding seat sharing with Mamata Banerjee despite the Yatra in West Bengal, Acharya Pramod said, "What seat sharing and which seats? Who is giving seats to Congress? Will anyone give seats in such circumstances? Seats are given to one who has something on his side. This is a game of politics and the winner can be the only one who knows to make the right move."





Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday resumed its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal's North Dinajpur. As per information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Yatra will be entering the state of Bihar today.









