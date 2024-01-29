RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong leader: Nobody will share seats with us...
January 29, 2024  12:35
image
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, taking a dig at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, has said that while all other political parties are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it seems Congress is preparing for the 2029 elections. 

"Congress has some very great and intelligent leaders. On one hand, all political parties are gearing up for the 2024 elections, while on the other hand, the whole Congress party is doing political tourism; they are travelling. Actually, we will figure out how to win the 2024 elections after 2024. It seems we are preparing ourselves for the 2029 elections. Had we been preparing for 2024, this would not have happened," said Acharya Pramod. 

 On being asked about no final decision being taken regarding seat sharing with Mamata Banerjee despite the Yatra in West Bengal, Acharya Pramod said, "What seat sharing and which seats? Who is giving seats to Congress? Will anyone give seats in such circumstances? Seats are given to one who has something on his side. This is a game of politics and the winner can be the only one who knows to make the right move." 

 Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday resumed its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal's North Dinajpur. As per information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Yatra will be entering the state of Bihar today.


« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Private bank profits see impact of alternate investment fund provisions
Private bank profits see impact of alternate investment fund provisions

The bottom lines of several private sector banks have taken a hit following the recent guidelines released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on alternate investment fund (AIF) investments. Last month, the RBI announced that regulated...

Will India That Is Bharat Become Ram Rajya Now?
Will India That Is Bharat Become Ram Rajya Now?

Will BJP campaigners start using the term 'Ram Rajya' to refer to the nation under Modi's rule, asks N Sathiya Moorthy.

Kareena Performs, Ranbir-Alia Kiss
Kareena Performs, Ranbir-Alia Kiss

The 69th Filmfare Awards, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Sunday, saw cute moments on stage and on the red carpet.

Why Stokes's England have the edge over India
Why Stokes's England have the edge over India

'What I like about them is their stubbornness. If you doubt them, they'll double down on it and go even more stubborn.'

Debutant Hartley's Figures Best In 78 Years!
Debutant Hartley's Figures Best In 78 Years!

Tom Hartley ended the Test with 9/193, the best figures for an England spinner on Test debut since 1945.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances