Centre extends ban on terror outfit SIMI

Centre extends ban on terror outfit SIMIJanuary 29, 2024 16:42
The government extends the ban on terror group SIMI, says Home Minister Amit Shah. Bolstering PM Modi's vision of zero tolerance against terror, SIMI has been declared 'Unlawful Association' for 5 years under UAPA, says the home minister.
The Central Government had filed a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court justifying the ban imposed on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Extensively referring to the Constitution of SIMI, which speaks of objectives like "establishment of Islamic system in my country", the Centre said that such a Constitution "must be seen as in direct conflict with the democratic sovereign.