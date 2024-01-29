RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick announce engagement
January 29, 2024  19:44
Pic: Amy Jackson/Instagram
Pic: Amy Jackson/Instagram
Actor couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick on Monday announced their engagement after dating for almost two years.

According to the pictures posted by Jackson, 31, on social media, Westwick, 36, proposed to her on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The couple shared the news with fans and followers in a joint Instagram post.

Hell YES," Jackson captioned the photos.

"I hit a jackpot," Westwick wrote on his Instagram Story.

Jackson is best known for films such as Ekk Deewana Tha and Theri, whereas Westwick is most popular for his work in the American teen drama series Gossip Girl.

Jackson was previously engaged to London-based entrepreneur George Panayiotou, with whom she shares four-year-old son Andreas.
