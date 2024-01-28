RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Won't go anywhere else, will remain in NDA: Nitish
January 28, 2024  21:19
image
Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar, who took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday after a dramatic volte-face, asserted that there is now no question of him going anywhere else, leaving the NDA-fold. 

Kumar was sworn in by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan here, hours after he resigned from the post, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Grand Alliance and the Opposition bloc INDIA. 

"I was with them (NDA) earlier, too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so... I came back to where I was (NDA), and now there is no question of going anywhere else," the 72-year-old leader told reporters after taking oath as the CM. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Near-term margin pressures to persist for Tata Communications stock
Near-term margin pressures to persist for Tata Communications stock

Tata Communications has seen analyst upgrades after reporting Q3FY24 results. The biggest factor is the visible signs of a turnaround in its new acquisition, Kaleyra. The consolidated revenue grew 16 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 5,630 crore...

Sri Lanka Cricket suspension lifted
Sri Lanka Cricket suspension lifted

The ICC Board on Sunday lifted the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect.

Difficult talks need to address adjustment culture, long vacations: CJI
Difficult talks need to address adjustment culture, long vacations: CJI

The CJI said there is an urgent need to emerge from the adjournment culture to a culture of professionalism.

We need to be more disciplined and meticulous with our execution: Dravid
We need to be more disciplined and meticulous with our execution: Dravid

Ollie Pope embodied England's 'Bazball' making a 196 filled with sweeps, reverse sweeps and reverse scoops during the first Test, and India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted they will have to counter the unorthodox approach to make a...

Kohli has never been to NCA: Rohit lauds star batter's work ethic
Kohli has never been to NCA: Rohit lauds star batter's work ethic

Virat Kohli has hardly ever set foot at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy for any fitness-related rehabilitation work, said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who wants aspiring cricketers to follow the ace batter's exemplary...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances