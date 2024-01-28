RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will identify Rahul's 'body double' used during yatra in Assam: Himanta
January 28, 2024  09:26
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he will soon share the name and address of the "body double" purportedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

Sarma had brought up the allegation of the Congress MP using a "body double" during the Yatra at a press conference on Thursday, during which he quoted a news report claiming that the person sitting and waving at people from the Yatra bus was "probably not Rahul Gandhi at all".

"I don't just say things. The duplicate's name, and how it was done -- I will share all details. Just wait for a few days," the chief minister said on Saturday in Sonitpur district on the sidelines of a programme, when asked by reporters about the allegation against Gandhi.

"I will be in Dibrugarh tomorrow (Sunday), and the next day also I will be out of Guwahati. Once I am back in Guwahati, I will give the name and address of the duplicate," he said.

The Manipur-Maharashtra Nyay Yatra, being led by Gandhi, had travelled through Assam from January 18 to 25, during which the Congress MP had alleged that Sarma was the "most corrupt CM of India".

The opposition party also alleged denial or problems in route permissions through the state by the BJP-led government. The situation reached a flashpoint when Congress leaders and workers broke police barricades erected to prevent them from entering the main city limits of Guwahati.

An FIR was registered against Gandhi and others over the incident, with Sarma later stating that they would be arrested after the Lok Sabha polls as he did not want to "politicise" the issue prior to the elections.

Sarma maintained that the Congress will need "all the Gandhis" -- Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul - to defeat him in the state.

"Let them bring Priyanka Gandhi's son also," he said.

"They have already put up their hands (in surrender). They couldn't do it through Rahul, so they will now get Priyanka and then Sonia," Sarma said, referring to the Congress' proposed programme in the state involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ram Rajya, What Does It Mean?
Ram Rajya, What Does It Mean?

The BJP has been talking about Ram Rajya for years now. I have asked many a right winger what that means, but they cannot say beyond good government, notes A Ganesh Nadar.

Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!
Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!

Rohit Sharma expressed frustration and disappointment with senior player Ravichandran Ashwin's fielding efforts.

Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet guv amid reports of resignation
Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet guv amid reports of resignation

Although the Bihar CM is mum over his next move, speculations of a rift between Mahagathbandhan and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, have been soaring high.

Ice baths, yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Grand Slam glory
Ice baths, yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Grand Slam glory

Bopanna cool as ice in making history at Australian Open

'Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere'
'Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere'

Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag praised 'inspiration' Bopanna for his incredible achievement.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances