Rule of Lord Ram was source of inspiration for Constitution makers: Modi





In the first Mann Ki Baat broadcast of this year, Modi said the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya brought people across the country together, making visible the collective strength of the country.





"And that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya I had talked about 'Dev to Desh' and 'Ram to Rashtra'," he said.





"Everyone's feeling is the same, everyone's devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart," Modi said.





During this period, many people sang Ram bhajans and dedicated them to Lord Ram, while on January 22 evening the whole country lit 'Ram Jyoti' and celebrated Diwali, he noted.





"During this time, the collective strength of the country was visible which also forms the basis of our pledge of a developed India," the prime minister said.





The collective power will take the country to new heights of progress, he added. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the rule of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for the Constitution makers, noting his, Sita's and Lakshman's pictures adorned the pages of the Constitution.