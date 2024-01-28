RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rana Talwar, first Indian to head a global bank, dies at 76
January 28, 2024  16:42
Rana Talwar (rear)
Rana Talwar (rear)
Veteran banker Rana Talwar, who was the first Indian to head a global bank -- Standard Chartered Plc, died at the age of 76 years. 

Talwar, son-in-law of DLF Group chairman emeritus K P Singh, breathed his last on Saturday, sources said. 

He is survived by his wife Renuka and son Rahul. 

Besides DLF, he served on the boards of various companies including Asahi India Glass Limited and Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited. 

The company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Talwar, a non-executive director, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, which was intimated to the company by the family members, DLF said in a regulatory filing. 

Born in 1948, Talwar started his career as a banker in India with Citi Bank after passing out of the prestigious St Stephens College, Delhi. 

During his stint at Citi Bank, Gurvirendra Singh Talwar also known as Rana Talwar, was responsible for building the US-based bank's retail businesses across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. 

He was subsequently responsible for all of Citibank's retail businesses across Europe and the United States. He was a member of the Citibank/ Citigroup Policy and Operating Committees. 

Talwar left Citibank in 1996 to join Standard Chartered Plc as Global Chief Executive. He was the first Asian to become the chief executive of an FTSE 25 company and of a major global bank. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Hartley stars as England edge India to take series lead
In Pictures - Hartley stars as England edge India to take series lead

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 1st Test played between India and England in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, male friend detained in Mumbai
Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, male friend detained in Mumbai

The incident took place at a lodge in Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday and the police got the information on Sunday morning, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was yet not known.

'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'
'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that India batter Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did using his front foot to good effect.

Shamar Joseph Beat Injury To Beat Aussies
Shamar Joseph Beat Injury To Beat Aussies

Such was the pain from his injury that Shamar almost didn't turn up at the ground for day four.

Nitish Kumar: Longest-serving Bihar CM despite JD-U's majority challenges
Nitish Kumar: Longest-serving Bihar CM despite JD-U's majority challenges

Concealed beneath the feat, which testifies to his political acumen and survival instincts, is the fact that the 72-year-old leader could never remain at peace with his allies which also made him change partners frequently.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances