RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ram Janaki temple in UP's Kanpur receives bomb threat; case registered
January 28, 2024  12:42
File image
File image
Ram Janaki temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received a bomb threat on Sunday, six days after the Pran Prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.  

Several posters mentioning bomb threats were pasted on the walls and scattered on the floor of the ancient temple.  

BJP leader Rohit Sahu, who is also a trustee of Ram Janaki Temple in Kanpur also received a threat letter.  

Notably, a bhava programme was held in the Ram Janaki Temple on the day of the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.  

Rahul Sahu, the younger brother of Rohit Sahu, said, "I got information about threat letters pasted on the temple's walls and scattered on the floor in the morning. When I came here, I too saw threat letters scattered everywhere. I got scared, closed the doors and put up the police barricades in order to avoid any situation that could possibly arise."  

The police immediately reached the spot after receiving information regarding the same.  

"We have found out about threatening posters inside the temple premises. We will file a case against the miscreants involved. The letter has certain objectionable things written on it," police said. -- ANI                        
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chameleon, betrayal...: Congress lets fly at Nitish Kumar
Chameleon, betrayal...: Congress lets fly at Nitish Kumar

The party was reacting to Kumar's decision to resign as Bihar chief minister and leaving the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the state and also dealing a body blow to the opposition bloc INDIA.

Pink ball Test: West Indies script shock win over Australia
Pink ball Test: West Indies script shock win over Australia

Shamar Joseph took 7 wickets to lead the Windies to a big win

Nitish Kumar quits as Bihar CM, may return with BJP support
Nitish Kumar quits as Bihar CM, may return with BJP support

The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.

371 Films And Shows To Watch!
371 Films And Shows To Watch!

Aseem Chhabra rates the movies he's watched in 2023, and tells you where you can watch them!

In Pictures - Pope misses double ton as England set India 231 for win
In Pictures - Pope misses double ton as England set India 231 for win

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 1st Test played between India and England in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances