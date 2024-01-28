RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Put up with Nitish's Hindi push for INDIA: DMK
January 28, 2024  19:30
DMK leader TR Baalu/File image
DMK leader TR Baalu/File image
Janata Dal-United president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said 'only Hindi should be spoken' and the party tolerated it for the sake of cordiality in INDIA alliance, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TR Baalu said in Chennai on Sunday. 

Speaking to reporters after holding seat sharing talks with Congress leaders here, Baalu, when asked on exit of Nitish Kumar from INDIA alliance said it appeared that right from the beginning he had 'some issues' and there would not be any electoral 'damage' due to his move. 

To a question about the 'Bihar Chief Minister's statement that nothing worked as per his plan in the INDIA bloc,' Baalu asked: "What did he plan? He did not spell out any plan, he said only Hindi should be spoken and only that (message) remains." 

Elaborating, Baalu, a Lok Sabha member said: "He (Nitish Kumar) said everyone should talk in Hindi. We tolerated it. Even then, we kept quiet, as a compromise, for the sake of cordiality in the alliance. It was said that English must not be spoken. This is an ordinary matter (hinting at politics). It is okay." 

The DMK leader's reference made was to one of the INDIA bloc meetings in which Nitish Kumar reportedly stressed on use of Hindi. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nitish back as CM, with two deputy CMs from BJP
Nitish back as CM, with two deputy CMs from BJP

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Hanuman flag removal sparks tension in K'taka; tricolour installed after stir
Hanuman flag removal sparks tension in K'taka; tricolour installed after stir

The incident led to a political confrontation between the government and Opposition in the state.

India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!
India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!

India after taking a 100+ run lead at the end of the first innings in a Home Test: Instances: 106. Won: 70. Drawn: 35. Lost: 1 (vs England, Hyderabad 2024).

You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't: Rohit
You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't: Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma lamented his top batmen's failure in the opening Test of the five-match series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday, saying they lacked the fight and character showed by the team's lower-order batters after...

Ranji Trophy round-up: Dube's century rallies Mumbai
Ranji Trophy round-up: Dube's century rallies Mumbai

A belligerent century from India all-rounder Shivam Dube brought Mumbai back into the contest against Uttar Pradesh.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances