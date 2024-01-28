RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Protesters throw soup at iconic Mona Lisa painting in Paris
January 28, 2024  18:03
Protesters targeted the iconic Mona Lisa painting in Paris on Sunday, hurling soup in an act of vandalism, CNN reported.  

Fortunately, the famous artwork, displayed at the Louvre Museum, remained unharmed as it is protected by a clear casing.  

An environmental group, Riposte Alimentaire, claimed responsibility for the incident on X (formerly Twitter). 

The group stated that two individuals involved in their campaign were responsible for spraying soup on the world-renowned Mona Lisa, according to CNN.  

Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, a small portrait measuring just over 2.5 feet tall and under 2 feet wide, attracts millions of visitors annually. 

Despite its fame, the Mona Lisa has faced previous incidents of vandalism and theft.  

In 1911, it was stolen by a Louvre employee, gaining international attention. 

Protective measures were subsequently heightened, including the installation of bulletproof glass, after an acid attack in the 1950s damaged the bottom of the canvas.  

The Mona Lisa has endured various attempts at vandalism over the years. In 2009, a woman threw a ceramic cup at the painting, causing damage to the cup but leaving the artwork unscathed. -- ANI 
