RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Political opportunism: BJP's Dilip Ghosh on Nitish
January 28, 2024  15:03
BJP MP from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh
BJP MP from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh
Describing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's volte-face as "political opportunism", Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said there should be an end to it. 

Ghosh, the former president of West Bengal BJP, was speaking to reporters after Kumar dumped the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in the state. 

"A politician usually takes oath as CM once during a five-year term. But Nitish Kumar is such a politician, who takes oath at least twice or thrice during a five-year term, and that too from different camps each time," he said. 

"I think this is political opportunism and it is high time that such things must stop," he added. 

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya refused to comment on Ghosh's statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nitish quits, set to return as CM with BJP support
Nitish quits, set to return as CM with BJP support

The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.

Tharoor's word of the day for Nitish Kumar is...
Tharoor's word of the day for Nitish Kumar is...

"Word of the day! Definition of *snollygoster* US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician. First Known Use: 1845. Most recent use: 26/7/17," Tharoor had tweeted in 2017.

Inspired Shamar helps Windies upset World champs Aus at Gabba
Inspired Shamar helps Windies upset World champs Aus at Gabba

'It's really amazing for my team mates, I must give another shout out to them. They're really encouraging.'

'Aim to be strong fast-moving consumer goods company'
'Aim to be strong fast-moving consumer goods company'

'Will make sure that we create value. We will again look for organic and inorganic opportunities.'

In Pictures - Hartley picks 3 as India have task ahead
In Pictures - Hartley picks 3 as India have task ahead

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 1st Test played between India and England in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances