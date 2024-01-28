Political opportunism: BJP's Dilip Ghosh on Nitish





Ghosh, the former president of West Bengal BJP, was speaking to reporters after Kumar dumped the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in the state.





"A politician usually takes oath as CM once during a five-year term. But Nitish Kumar is such a politician, who takes oath at least twice or thrice during a five-year term, and that too from different camps each time," he said.





"I think this is political opportunism and it is high time that such things must stop," he added.





State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya refused to comment on Ghosh's statement. -- PTI

Describing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's volte-face as "political opportunism", Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said there should be an end to it.