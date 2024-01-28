RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish-BJP alliance won't last till next Bihar assembly polls: Prashant Kishor
January 28, 2024  17:39
Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar's newly-formed alliance with BJP would unravel before the 2025 assembly polls in Bihar, political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor claimed on Sunday. 

Kishor also claimed that the BJP could end up paying a "huge price" for realigning with Kumar, after declaring that its doors were shut for the leader by whom it was ditched less than 18 months ago. 

"Nitish Kumar's volte-face is no surprise. I had been saying that he would not remain with the Mahagathbandhan ever since he had joined the combine," Kishor told reporters in Begusarai district of the state which he was touring as part of his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign. 

"But today's development proves that if Nitish is 'palturam' (weathercock), Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are no different. The BJP seems to have made a calculation in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. But it will pay a huge price in the assembly polls due next year," he said. -- PTI
