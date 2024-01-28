RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish sworn-in as Bihar CM for record 9th time
January 28, 2024  17:41
image
Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time. 

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna. 

Along with Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as ministers in the Kumar-led government. 

Kumar had earlier in the day resigned as the chief minister, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago. -- PTI
