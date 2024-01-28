RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish 'natural ally', NDA will sweep LS polls: Nadda
January 28, 2024  20:15
BJP national president JP Nadda/File image
BJP national president JP Nadda/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday described the party's alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "natural" and asserted that the coalition will benefit the state. 

Addressing a press conference in Patna, shortly after he attended Kumar's swearing in with his party as an alliance partner, BJP national president JP Nadda asserted that NDA will "sweep" the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

He also attacked the opposition bloc INDIA, saying it stands for "bhrashtachar bachao, parivar bachao'( protect corruption and save the family). 

He said the new NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar will make 'Ujjwal Bihar.' 

"The people of Bihar had given the mandate in the last assembly polls to our natural alliance with Nitish Kumar. Bihar has gained whenever we have been in power together, be it in terms of law and order or economic development," he said. 

He asserted that "Bihar will again see growth propelled by double engine, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm at the Centre". -- PTI
