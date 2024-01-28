RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish may resign after addressing JD-U MLAs
January 28, 2024  10:21
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign after chairing a meeting of Janata Dal-United MLAs at his official residence on Sunday, party sources said.

Kumar is expected to address the meeting after 10.30 am, they said.
Following the meeting, he is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. 

He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, they added. -- PTI 
