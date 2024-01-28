RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nitish Kumar will go down in political history as great Paltu Ram: NCP
January 28, 2024  19:07
Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) on Sunday said Nitish Kumar will be remembered in political history as the "great paltu Ram" who loves jumping on command of BJP. 

"It is not surprising that he has done this 'Volte - Face' once again because he seems to be addicted to this kind of behaviour," NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement. 

The NCP dubbed BJP the "madari" of Nitish Kumar, who it said "loves jumping to their commands". 

Earlier in the day, the JD-U chief resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago. 

Later in the day, he took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nitish back as CM, with two deputy CMs from BJP
Nitish back as CM, with two deputy CMs from BJP

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Hanuman flag removal sparks tension in K'taka; tricolour installed after stir
Hanuman flag removal sparks tension in K'taka; tricolour installed after stir

The incident led to a political confrontation between the government and Opposition in the state.

India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!
India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!

India after taking a 100+ run lead at the end of the first innings in a Home Test: Instances: 106. Won: 70. Drawn: 35. Lost: 1 (vs England, Hyderabad 2024).

You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't: Rohit
You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't: Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma lamented his top batmen's failure in the opening Test of the five-match series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday, saying they lacked the fight and character showed by the team's lower-order batters after...

Ranji Trophy round-up: Dube's century rallies Mumbai
Ranji Trophy round-up: Dube's century rallies Mumbai

A belligerent century from India all-rounder Shivam Dube brought Mumbai back into the contest against Uttar Pradesh.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances