Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, may join NDA
January 28, 2024  11:26
image
BREAKING: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning, officials said.

The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.

Kumar was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the Janata Dal-United when he went to the Raj Bhavan.

Kumar submitted his resignation after chairing a meeting with party MLAs at his official residence.

A new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources. -- PTI
