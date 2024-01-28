Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, may join NDA

The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.





Kumar was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the Janata Dal-United when he went to the Raj Bhavan.





Kumar submitted his resignation after chairing a meeting with party MLAs at his official residence.





A new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources. -- PTI