Nitish, 2 BJP dy CMs to be sworn-in at 5 pm
January 28, 2024  13:46
Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar chief minister for the 9th time at 5 pm today.

Bringing closure to the fast-unravelling political events earlier in the day, Nitish handed his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar along with letters of support from the BJP legislators. 

Accepting his resignation letter, the Governor requested him to discharge his administrative duties as the caretaker chief minister till the new government takes shape. 

It is understood that Nitish will take oath as the CM for the ninth time along with two deputy chief ministers from the BJP on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 5 pm. 

The BJP and the JD-U are keen to avoid a power vacuum in a state notorious for its political realignments.

-- ANI
