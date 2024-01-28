Murder convict out on parole held for raping woman, minor daughter in Nagpur

Murder convict out on parole held for raping woman, minor daughter in NagpurJanuary 28, 2024 22:01
A murder convict, who had been granted parole, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.
Bharat Goswami (33), a resident of Jaripatka area in the city, was convicted in 2014 in a murder case.
He was recently out on parole, the official said.
Goswami went to the house of the 43-year-old woman, who is known to him, on January 25 and allegedly raped her.
He also allegedly sexually assaulted her 14-year-old daughter and threatened to kill the minor if she spoke about the crime, said the official citing the FIR.
Acting on a complaint by the woman, the police arrested Goswami for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.
