JD-U will be finished in LS polls: RJD's Tejashwi





The former deputy chief minister described his ex-boss as a "respectable" but "tired" leader and warned the BJP, which has teamed up with the JD-U chief, that the septuagenarian did not like to share "credit" with allies.





"Nitish Kumar seems to have a problem with me getting the credit for many achievements of our government. It should ring alarm bells for the BJP," remarked Yadav.





"Nitishji is a respectable leader. He used to mock me when I was in the opposition for promising 10 lakh jobs during the 2020 state elections. I made him work in that direction", said the young leader.





He added, "whatever may be the excuses Nitish ji makes for switching sides, his JD-U is all set to be finished (khatam hone wala hai) in Lok Sabha polls". -- PTI

