RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
JD-U will be finished in LS polls: RJD's Tejashwi
January 28, 2024  18:08
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party on Sunday lost power following Nitish Kumar's latest volte-face, claimed that the latter's Janata Dal-United will be "finished in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls". 

The former deputy chief minister described his ex-boss as a "respectable" but "tired" leader and warned the BJP, which has teamed up with the JD-U chief, that the septuagenarian did not like to share "credit" with allies. 

"Nitish Kumar seems to have a problem with me getting the credit for many achievements of our government. It should ring alarm bells for the BJP," remarked Yadav. 

"Nitishji is a respectable leader. He used to mock me when I was in the opposition for promising 10 lakh jobs during the 2020 state elections. I made him work in that direction", said the young leader. 

He added, "whatever may be the excuses Nitish ji makes for switching sides, his JD-U is all set to be finished (khatam hone wala hai) in Lok Sabha polls". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Hartley stars as England edge India to take series lead
In Pictures - Hartley stars as England edge India to take series lead

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 1st Test played between India and England in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, male friend detained in Mumbai
Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, male friend detained in Mumbai

The incident took place at a lodge in Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday and the police got the information on Sunday morning, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was yet not known.

'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'
'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that India batter Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did using his front foot to good effect.

Shamar Joseph Beat Injury To Beat Aussies
Shamar Joseph Beat Injury To Beat Aussies

Such was the pain from his injury that Shamar almost didn't turn up at the ground for day four.

Nitish Kumar: Longest-serving Bihar CM despite JD-U's majority challenges
Nitish Kumar: Longest-serving Bihar CM despite JD-U's majority challenges

Concealed beneath the feat, which testifies to his political acumen and survival instincts, is the fact that the 72-year-old leader could never remain at peace with his allies which also made him change partners frequently.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances