In 1st remark, Modi swears by Bihar's development
January 28, 2024  18:35
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the newly sworn-in NDA government in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the state's development and to fulfil people's aspirations, as he congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his two deputies on taking oath. 

In a post on X, Modi said he is confident that the new government in Bihar will serve the people with full dedication. 

Hours after resigning as chief minister and breaking ties with the INDIA bloc, Kumar took oath of the same office for the ninth time as the BJP extended its support to him. 

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as deputy chief ministers, along with several ministers. -- PTI
He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

The incident led to a political confrontation between the government and Opposition in the state.

India after taking a 100+ run lead at the end of the first innings in a Home Test: Instances: 106. Won: 70. Drawn: 35. Lost: 1 (vs England, Hyderabad 2024).

India skipper Rohit Sharma lamented his top batmen's failure in the opening Test of the five-match series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday, saying they lacked the fight and character showed by the team's lower-order batters after...

A belligerent century from India all-rounder Shivam Dube brought Mumbai back into the contest against Uttar Pradesh.

