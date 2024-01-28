Expected Nitish Kumar would fight BJP at very end: Congress' Jairam Ramesh





His reaction came just moments before Nitish Kumar announced his exit from the Mahagathbandhan creating a path for him to a possible return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.





"I don't want to comment on the current political development in Bihar. I don't know what will happen there," Jairam Ramesh told ANI when asked about the possible return of Nitish Kumar to NDA.





He however said that Nitish Kumar played an important role in the INDIA alliance.





"Nitish Kumar called the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna on 18th June 2023. The second meeting was held in Bengaluru on 17th-18th July 2023. Then again on 31st August-1st September in Mumbai. Nitish Kumar played a prominent role in all three meetings," Jairam Ramesh said.





"So we expected that Nitish Kumar would fight the BJP and its ideology till the very end. In the coming two to three days, I don't know what will happen," he added. -- ANI

