Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Gujarat's Kutch; no casualties

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Gujarat's Kutch; no casualtiesJanuary 28, 2024 18:32
An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday evening but there is no report of damage to property and life, officials said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located near Bhachau in Kutch district, as per the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).
The tremor was recorded at 4:45 pm on Sunday with its epicentre around 21 km north, northwest from Bhachau, the ISR said in its latest update.
"No damage to property or life was reported as per the preliminary information," said Kutch collector Amit Arora.
Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and tremors of lower intensity are a regular occurrence. In 2001, a massive earthquake shook the Kutch district affecting several towns and villages, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured. -- PTI
