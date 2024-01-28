RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Gujarat's Kutch; no casualties
January 28, 2024  18:32
image
An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday evening but there is no report of damage to property and life, officials said. 

The epicentre of the earthquake was located near Bhachau in Kutch district, as per the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). 

The tremor was recorded at 4:45 pm on Sunday with its epicentre around 21 km north, northwest from Bhachau, the ISR said in its latest update. 

"No damage to property or life was reported as per the preliminary information," said Kutch collector Amit Arora. 

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and tremors of lower intensity are a regular occurrence. In 2001, a massive earthquake shook the Kutch district affecting several towns and villages, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nitish back as CM, with two deputy CMs from BJP
Nitish back as CM, with two deputy CMs from BJP

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Hanuman flag removal sparks tension in K'taka; tricolour installed after stir
Hanuman flag removal sparks tension in K'taka; tricolour installed after stir

The incident led to a political confrontation between the government and Opposition in the state.

India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!
India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!

India after taking a 100+ run lead at the end of the first innings in a Home Test: Instances: 106. Won: 70. Drawn: 35. Lost: 1 (vs England, Hyderabad 2024).

You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't: Rohit
You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't: Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma lamented his top batmen's failure in the opening Test of the five-match series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday, saying they lacked the fight and character showed by the team's lower-order batters after...

Ranji Trophy round-up: Dube's century rallies Mumbai
Ranji Trophy round-up: Dube's century rallies Mumbai

A belligerent century from India all-rounder Shivam Dube brought Mumbai back into the contest against Uttar Pradesh.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances