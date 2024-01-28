Cong hatched plot to steal INDIA leadership: JDU leader Tyagi





Tyagi said, " ...Congress wanted to steal the leadership of INDIA alliance. In the meeting that took place on 19th December, through a conspiracy, to get the leadership of INDIA alliance, Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed (as PM face), earlier in the meeting that took place in Mumbai, it was unanimously decided that without any PM face, INDIA alliance will work...through a conspiracy, Mamata Banerjee was made to propose Kharge's name as PM face...all other parties have made their own identity by fighting against Congress...Congress kept dragging the seat sharing, we kept saying that seat sharing needs to happen immediately...INDIA lacked plans to fight against BJP." -- ANI

Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi has on Sunday alleged that the Congress wanted to steal the INDIA bloc's leadership and for this purpose, the party hatched a conspiracy.