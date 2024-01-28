Bihar turmoil: BJP MLAs meet underway in Patna

Amid the turmoil in Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan, a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs and MLAs is underway in Patna.





BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde is attending the meet at the party office in Patna.





"Meetings are going on for the Lok Sabha elections. The decision that comes from the top will be implemented. (BJP chief) JP Nadda is also coming here. We will win all 40 seats," MLA Ram Singh told ANI.