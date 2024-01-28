Better late than never: Athawale on Nitish Kumar's switch to NDA





The central minister of state for social justice and empowerment said Kumar has taken the right decision at the right time to be a part of the NDA.





Earlier in the day, Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying things were not working well for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA.





He also staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.





Before his resignation, Kumar's JD-U and Rashtriya Janata Dal were ruling partners in the state.





"We had told Nitish ji not to go with Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) saying they won't treat you well'. But better late than never... I had told him to align with Modi ji Now, he has made the right decision, so I am thanking him," Athawale told reporters in Bhopal.





The Union minister claimed that the Opposition grouping has got a big blow due to Kumar's departure. -- PTI

