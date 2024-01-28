RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Better late than never: Athawale on Nitish Kumar's switch to NDA
January 28, 2024  16:58
image
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday welcomed Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar's decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, calling it better late than ever. 

The central minister of state for social justice and empowerment said Kumar has taken the right decision at the right time to be a part of the NDA. 

Earlier in the day, Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying things were not working well for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA. 

He also staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago. 

Before his resignation, Kumar's JD-U and Rashtriya Janata Dal were ruling partners in the state. 

"We had told Nitish ji not to go with Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) saying they won't treat you well'. But better late than never... I had told him to align with Modi ji Now, he has made the right decision, so I am thanking him," Athawale told reporters in Bhopal. 

The Union minister claimed that the Opposition grouping has got a big blow due to Kumar's departure. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Hartley stars as England edge India to take series lead
In Pictures - Hartley stars as England edge India to take series lead

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 1st Test played between India and England in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, male friend detained in Mumbai
Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, male friend detained in Mumbai

The incident took place at a lodge in Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday and the police got the information on Sunday morning, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was yet not known.

'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'
'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that India batter Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did using his front foot to good effect.

Shamar Joseph Beat Injury To Beat Aussies
Shamar Joseph Beat Injury To Beat Aussies

Such was the pain from his injury that Shamar almost didn't turn up at the ground for day four.

Nitish Kumar: Longest-serving Bihar CM despite JD-U's majority challenges
Nitish Kumar: Longest-serving Bihar CM despite JD-U's majority challenges

Concealed beneath the feat, which testifies to his political acumen and survival instincts, is the fact that the 72-year-old leader could never remain at peace with his allies which also made him change partners frequently.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances