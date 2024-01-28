RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
1 dead, 17 injured as stage collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji temple
January 28, 2024  10:54
image
A 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured when a stage set up for a religious function at the Kalkaji temple here collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred around 12.30 am, they said. The identity of the deceased is yet to be identified.

According to police, a 'jagran' (religious function) was organised at the Mahant Parishar of Kalkaji temple on Saturday and around 1,600 people attended it.

"No prior permission was granted for the event. However, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1,500 to 1,600 people at around 12.30 am on Sunday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

An elevated wooden platform supported by an iron frame was set up near the main stage for the families of the organisers and VIPs.

Around 12.30 am, the elevated platform collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people sitting on it and fell on those seated below, the DCP said.

All those injured in the incident were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the Safdarjung and MAX hospitals.

"The fire brigade was called to the spot. Seventeen people were stated to have been injured. A 45-year-old woman was brought dead at the MAX hospital," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Vande Bharatam: R-Day Scene Stealer!
Vande Bharatam: R-Day Scene Stealer!

Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti, a stunning display of 30 distinctive dance styles -- Bharata Natyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles -- was the clear highlight...

Dhanyawad Tejashwi: RJD puts out ads in Bihar
Dhanyawad Tejashwi: RJD puts out ads in Bihar

The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 assembly polls, ended up in the opposition since the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and three Left parties, fell short of a majority.

Ram Rajya, What Does It Mean?
Ram Rajya, What Does It Mean?

The BJP has been talking about Ram Rajya for years now. I have asked many a right winger what that means, but they cannot say beyond good government, notes A Ganesh Nadar.

Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!
Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!

Rohit Sharma expressed frustration and disappointment with senior player Ravichandran Ashwin's fielding efforts.

Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet guv amid reports of resignation
Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet guv amid reports of resignation

Although the Bihar CM is mum over his next move, speculations of a rift between Mahagathbandhan and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, have been soaring high.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances