Trying to connect, Nitish not reachable: Cong
January 27, 2024  16:42
The Congress on Saturday asserted that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is not imploding even though the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying its best to do 'mini-implosions' in the opposition alliance.

The remarks came amid reports that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar may return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told a press conference in New Delhi that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is trying to get in touch with Kumar but the two are have not been able to connect yet.

He said Kharge has been trying to speak with Kumar and his office has responded. But the two are unable to connect due to their pre-occupations, the Congress general secretary said.

Ramesh also said that Kharge has already established contact with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has also written to her.

"I am hopeful that Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, being co-architects of the opposition alliance, will continue to be part of the INDIA bloc," Ramesh said.   -- PTI
