RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Trinamool very much part of INDIA: Spokesperson
January 27, 2024  19:16
image
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday asserted that its leader, Mamata Banerjee, has never indicated a departure from the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at the national level, despite recent announcements of the party's decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal alone.

On the ongoing speculation surrounding TMC's stance within the opposition front, spokesperson Kunal Ghosh emphasised that Banerjee only advocated the party's solo participation in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal owing to 'unreasonable demands' from the Congress.

"Mamata Banerjee has never said that we are not part of the opposition bloc in India. The name 'INDIA' for the opposition front was coined by our party supremo herself. We have only stated our intention to contest alone in Bengal due to unjustified demands from the Congress and utterances of its state president Adhir Chowdhury," Ghosh stated.

This clarification comes amid the backdrop of an impasse over seat-sharing between TMC and Congress, with Banerjee's recent announcement of TMC's decision to go solo in Bengal.

In response, the Congress adopted a conciliatory tone, acknowledging Banerjee's significance within the opposition alliance INDIA, and expressing optimism about resolving the seat-sharing deadlock.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Thursday, expressed hope for a solution to the impasse.

Banerjee, while affirming TMC's commitment to the opposition alliance on Wednesday, clarified that the party would remain a part of the 'INDIA' bloc at the national level, indicating that strategic decisions would follow post-elections.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nitish all set to quit, Bihar to get new govt on Sunday: Source
Nitish all set to quit, Bihar to get new govt on Sunday: Source

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday appeared all set to make his second political volte face in less than three years, with a highly-placed source close to Kumar saying that the Janata Dal-United president is likely to tender...

Akhilesh, Cong confirm seat-sharing, but differ on number
Akhilesh, Cong confirm seat-sharing, but differ on number

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party's alliance with the Congress is 'off to a good start' with 11 'strong' Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

SEE: Hardik Pandya bowling full tilt ahead of IPL
SEE: Hardik Pandya bowling full tilt ahead of IPL

Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury during World Cup last year, was seen bowling in a video footage shared on his Instagram.

India's bowling coach reveals plan to tame England's lead
India's bowling coach reveals plan to tame England's lead

We are not putting any pressure on ourselves by setting any target: Paras Mhambrey

Kerala Guv gets Z+ cover after roadside standoff with SFI
Kerala Guv gets Z+ cover after roadside standoff with SFI

The Z+ security cover of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has been extended to Khan and Raj Bhavan, his office said in a post on 'X'.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances