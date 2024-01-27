RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Traffic curbs in Delhi for Monday's Beating Retreat ceremony
January 27, 2024  07:26
Pic: Altaf Hussain/Reuters
Pic: Altaf Hussain/Reuters
The Delhi police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk on Monday, officials said. 

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. 

In an advisory issued on Friday, the police said traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday and Vijay Chowk will remain closed to traffic. 

Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk, the advisory said. 

Traffic will be restricted on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and 'C' hexagon, it said. 

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madrasa T-Point, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road, it said. 

Buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate, the advisory said. 

Parking will be available for those coming to see the illumination at Vijay Chowk between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon after 7 pm, it said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jack Leach's knee injury adds to England's woes
Jack Leach's knee injury adds to England's woes

Jack Leach aggravated his knee injury during the second day of the first Test against India on Friday in Hyderabad.

Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked
Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked

Handling of part-timer Joe Root that intrigued many after the second day's play on Friday.

R-Day: Prez Murmu revives 'buggy tradition' after 40 years
R-Day: Prez Murmu revives 'buggy tradition' after 40 years

The presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard -- "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak".

Republic Day 2024: Main attractions of platinum celebrations
Republic Day 2024: Main attractions of platinum celebrations

The 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Friday showcased India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, and 'Nari Shakti'.

Airbus, Tata plan helicopter manufacturing facility in India
Airbus, Tata plan helicopter manufacturing facility in India

Airbus Helicopters will partner with the Tata Group to establish a final assembly line for helicopters in the country, a development that will help in boosting indigenous manufacturing activities. This will be the second final assembly...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances