Tiger caged in Kerala's Wayanad; visuals of bear on prowl triggers panic
January 27, 2024  12:24
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Amidst repeated incidents of wild animals straying into habited areas in Wayanad, a male tiger was found trapped in a cage on an estate in this high-range district on Saturday.

Wildlife officials confirmed that the caged big cat was the one which had attacked and killed several domestic animals in the area and nearby places in recent times.

Officials said they fixed the cage inside Beenachi Estate, situated near Sulthan Bathery, in the wake of a cow calf killed in a suspected tiger attack on Friday.

"The caged tiger is approximately 11 years old. We have identified the big cat as 'WYS 9' which has killed several domestic animals in the area in recent times," a senior wildlife official told PTI.

'WYS 9' is among a series of numbers given to the animals for identification during the time of its recent census, he said.

The animal was later shifted to a nearby hospital-cum-welfare centre under the department, he added.

"The veterinarian is examining the big cat...If it needs any special care or treatment, we will provide it," the official added.

Meanwhile, a CCTV visual of a bear, purportedly walking along a road in Bathery town on Friday night, triggered panic among local people in Wayanad.

The visuals went viral on social media platforms and telecast by television channels.

There were reports about an adult sloth bear which has been on the loose in this district for the past few days.

The officials said they were yet to confirm whether the bear seen in the visuals and the sloth bear on prowl which recently entered a home to steal sugar were the same.   -- PTI
