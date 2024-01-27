Rahul Gandhi will contest from...: Congress MP

Congress MP K Muraleedharan on Friday said that former party president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency.





Muraleedharan said that all sitting MPs from Kerala are expected to contest from the same seats, except in Kannur.





"That is the arrangement as of now, I believe. Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad. There is no change to that," he told reporters in Kozhikode.





Gandhi was elected from the Wayanad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.





Muraleedharan also downplayed the ongoing issues in the INDIA alliance with regard to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.





"There are no problems in the INDIA alliance. When they all come to the Centre, everyone will be together against the BJP," he said.





The Congress MP said that as far as the Bihar CM was concerned, he may stay or leave the alliance as per his wish, but the party will not push him out.





Regarding the differences with Banerjee over sharing of seats in that state, Muraleedharan said that talks were still going on.





He further said that there would be contests between members of the alliance in some states like Kerala and Punjab, but any splitting of votes would not benefit the BJP in any way in those places. -- PTI