Nitish to resign by tomorrow morning: Source
January 27, 2024  17:58
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the 'Mahagathbandhan' government, is likely to tender his resignation by Sunday morning, a source close to the CM said on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, the source, who requested anonymity, said though the possibility of resignation by late Saturday evening could not be ruled out, 'it would definitely take place by Sunday morning'.

He also said prior to putting in his papers, Kumar, the Janata Dal-United president, will hold a customary meeting of the legislature party.

The source said government offices like the secretariat have been asked to remain open on Sunday 'in view of hectic activity expected during the day', which may see a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party's support. 

Meanwhile, at a party meeting, state BJP leaders stopped short of making a formal announcement of support to the JD-U chief in the event of his pulling out of the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Requesting anonymity, BJP sources said instructions have been received from the top leadership to put on hold 'any formal announcement' till Kumar, who had dumped the National Democratic Alliance less than three years ago, resigns.   -- PTI
