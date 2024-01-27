Kerala Guv sits on roadside against SFI protest

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday got out of his vehicle and sat in front of a wayside shop demanding the arrest of Student Federation of India activists who protested against him in Nilamel in this district.





He took a chair from the shop on the busy MC Road here and sat demanding action against the agitators.





In the visuals aired on TV channels, a visibly angry Khan could be seen talking tough to the police personnel.





Besides police, his officials and local people gathered in large numbers at the spot.





A number of activists of the ruling Comunist Party of India-Marxist's students' wing SFI staged a black flag protest against the Governor when he was on his way to nearby Kottarakkara for a function.





Khan and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the assembly.





Amid the face-off, on Thursday, the Governor had finished his customary policy address to the Kerala Assembly within two minutes, reading out only the last paragraph. -- PTI