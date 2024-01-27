RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala CM, ministers boycott governor's R-Day reception
January 27, 2024  07:43
Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cabinet ministers boycotted the "at home" reception organised by Governor Arif Muhammad Khan at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day. 

Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, KR Jyothilal, was the only official who attended the "at home" at Raj Bhavan on Friday evening. 

The chief secretary and state director general of police (DGP) also did not attend the programme. 

This comes after Governor Khan on Thursday cut short his budget session speech in the Kerala assembly, completing the address in just one minute, reading only the last paragraph of the text. 

He said: "It is my honour to address this august body of the representatives of the people of Kerala, marking the beginning of the 10th session of the 15th Kerala legislative assembly. And now I will read the last paragraph." 

However, both the chief minister and governor attended the Republic Day celebrations at Central Stadium on Friday morning. 
