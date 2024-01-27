RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JD-U leaders rush to Nitish's residence
January 27, 2024  15:41
Top leaders of the Janata Dal-United on Saturday rushed to the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party president, amid strong indications that he was planning to quit the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' and revert to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. 

Leaders like former national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, 'Lalan', minister and national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha and state legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur reached 1, Anney Marg, the CM's official residence in Patna, around the same time when a meeting of legislators of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the JD-U's current ally, was underway.

The meeting of RJD legislators was going on at party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence.

A meeting of the BJP's legislators and Parliamentarians in the state is also scheduled at the party office later in the day though leaders have so far maintained that it has been called to discuss upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Kumar has so far maintained a deafening silence over the political turmoil. 

There are strong rumours that he may resign and form a new government, armed with the BJP's support.   -- PTI
