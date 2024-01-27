RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jarange ends quota stir as govt accepts demands
January 27, 2024  07:30
Manoj Jarange Patil
Manoj Jarange Patil
Stating that the Maharashtra government has "accepted our request," Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who started his hunger strike on Friday, said the protest is over now. 

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has done a good job. Our protest is now over. Our request has been accepted. We will accept the letter from him. I will drink juice by the hands of the chief minister today," Patil said while addressing a press conference on Friday night. 

Referring to the demand of giving a Kunbi certificate to all 54 lakh people whose proof of being Kunabi has been found till now, Patil said that they will be given the certificates soon. 

"54 lakh entries were found for our fight. They will be given the certificate soon," he said.

-- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jack Leach's knee injury adds to England's woes
Jack Leach's knee injury adds to England's woes

Jack Leach aggravated his knee injury during the second day of the first Test against India on Friday in Hyderabad.

Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked
Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked

Handling of part-timer Joe Root that intrigued many after the second day's play on Friday.

R-Day: Prez Murmu revives 'buggy tradition' after 40 years
R-Day: Prez Murmu revives 'buggy tradition' after 40 years

The presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard -- "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak".

Republic Day 2024: Main attractions of platinum celebrations
Republic Day 2024: Main attractions of platinum celebrations

The 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Friday showcased India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, and 'Nari Shakti'.

Airbus, Tata plan helicopter manufacturing facility in India
Airbus, Tata plan helicopter manufacturing facility in India

Airbus Helicopters will partner with the Tata Group to establish a final assembly line for helicopters in the country, a development that will help in boosting indigenous manufacturing activities. This will be the second final assembly...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances