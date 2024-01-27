Jarange ends quota stir as govt accepts demands





"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has done a good job. Our protest is now over. Our request has been accepted. We will accept the letter from him. I will drink juice by the hands of the chief minister today," Patil said while addressing a press conference on Friday night.





Referring to the demand of giving a Kunbi certificate to all 54 lakh people whose proof of being Kunabi has been found till now, Patil said that they will be given the certificates soon.





"54 lakh entries were found for our fight. They will be given the certificate soon," he said.





-- ANI

