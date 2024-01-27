RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Guv shouldn't have stepped out of car: Vijayan
January 27, 2024  21:16
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stepping out of his vehicle was against security protocols and he should not have done that.

Vijayan also said that Governor Khan has been repeatedly taking a stand contrary to the democratic principles.

The CM, at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, also termed as 'strange' the handing over of the Governor's security to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and said that Khan now was part of a group that till now comprised some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers who enjoy the special protection provided by the Centre.

Vijayan also pointed out that no position of authority was above law.

"Law is supreme," he said.

The CM was responding to reporters' queries regarding what transpired at Nilamel in Kollam district of the state in the morning.

High drama played out in this Kerala district on Saturday when State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, facing SFI's black flag protest, got off his car, took on the agitating Left student wing members, sat on the roadside and hit out at the chief minister in what seemed to be yet another chapter in the Raj Bhavan vs the ruling Left Democratic Front face-off.

Thereafter, the Centre extended Z+ security cover to Khan, who lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for 'promoting lawlessness'.

After sitting there for over two hours, Khan left the place only after the police showed him a copy of the FIR registered against 17 SFI activists under non-bailable provisions of the law.  -- PTI
