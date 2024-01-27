RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Soren
January 27, 2024  13:08
image
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh communication to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to again join the investigation in a money laundering case next week, official sources said on Saturday.

Soren has been asked to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31, they said.

The central agency had earlier asked the Jharkhand chief minister to join the probe on any date between January 27 and 31 but since there was no official response, it has issued a fresh letter-cum-summons to the 48-year-old politician, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The ED recorded Soren's statement for the first time in the case on January 20 after its investigators went to his official residence in Ranchi.

The statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the nearly seven hours the investigators spent at his home.   

It has been learnt that the fresh summons was issued as the questioning had not completed that day.

The investigation pertains to a 'huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia' in Jharkhand, according to the agency.

The ED has so far arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs
AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs

The Delhi BJP, however, rubbished the allegation and challenged AAP to name the MLAs and the people who contacted them with the offer.

In Pictures - England fight to reach 89/1 at lunch after India post 436
In Pictures - England fight to reach 89/1 at lunch after India post 436

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hockey Wrap: Indian women enter final; Men beat hosts SA
Hockey Wrap: Indian women enter final; Men beat hosts SA

India registered a thrilling 6-3 win over South Africa to advance to the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup in Muscat.

Allies nudge Nitish to clear the air, JD-U says no confusion
Allies nudge Nitish to clear the air, JD-U says no confusion

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Saturday maintained that 'there is no confusion' among the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) partners in Bihar.

Anuradha Devi wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut
Anuradha Devi wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut

Debutant Anuradha Devi won a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol event behind Rio Olympic champion Anna Korakakki of Greece at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances