BJP offering Rs 25 cr to 7 AAP MLAs: Kejriwal
January 27, 2024  11:31
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party while also threatening to topple the Kejriwal government.

The Delhi BJP, however, rubbished the allegation and challenged AAP to name the MLAs and the people who contacted them with the offer.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on 'X' that seven of his party MLAs had been contacted by 'them' and warned that the AAP convener would be arrested soon.

According to Kejriwal, the callers claimed they were in contact with 21 AAP MLAs.

The MLAs were promised Rs 25 crore and a BJP ticket each to contest the elections after the toppling of the Delhi government, the AAP leader charged. 

Kejriwal added that all the seven AAP MLAs refused to quit the party.

He also claimed that attempts were being made to get him arrested in connection with the alleged liquor scam to bring down the AAP government in Delhi.

Several conspiracies were hatched in the past nine years to topple the AAP government in Delhi, but they all failed, Kejriwal said.

Refuting the allegation, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana challenged AAP to name the MLAs and also those who contacted them.

He said AAP was trying to shift focus from Kejriwal skipping ED summons for questioning in the liquor scam.   -- PTI
