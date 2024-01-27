RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Baghel to look after Cong activities in Bihar
January 27, 2024  14:42
The Congress on Saturday appointed former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as its senior observer to coordinate the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and other party activities in Bihar with immediate effect.

The appointment comes at a time when power politics in Bihar has intensified amid strong indications that Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Baghel as senior observer to coordinate the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and other party activities in Bihar, a statement issued by the party's general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is on a two-day break from January 26 to 27 and will restart from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

It is expected to enter Bihar on January 29 and return to West Bengal again on January 31 via Malda.

Gandhi is undertaking the over 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai.   -- PTI
