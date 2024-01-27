Amid talks of Nitish Kumar's switch, RJD says...

Amid the turmoil in Bihar, alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday claimed that "all is well" in the grand alliance government in the state.





Talking to PTI, RJD spokesperson (state unit), Mrityunjay Tiwary said, "All is well in the grand alliance government in the state... things are normal as of now".





He, however, made it clear that the RJD is ready to face the situation if something unprecedented happens tomorrow.





"If something unprecedented happens tomorrow, we are ready to face the consequences", he said.





Tiwary said, "As far as the current political situation in the state is concerned, as reported in a section of media, it becomes the responsibility of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clear the picture. Since he is heading the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, he must clarify the situation".





People have seen works done by the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, he added.





Meanwhile, amid the turmoil in Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan, the opposition BJP has called a meeting of its MPs and MLAs on Saturday apparently to discuss the Lok Sabha polls.





Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary told reporters on Friday, that the meeting is scheduled to deliberate on the party's strategy for the general elections, the dates for which are yet to be announced. -- PTI