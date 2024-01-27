RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amid political storm in Bihar, RJD meet underway
January 27, 2024  14:12
Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders in Bihar on Saturday gathered at party president Lalu Prasad Yadav's home in Patna amid fears that the party might be ditched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Besides Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Deputy CM, and wife Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, were present at the meeting attended by senior leaders, including members of the state legislature.

Incidentally, the RJD is the largest alliance partner in the Mahagathbandhan which includes Congress and three Left parties and falls eight members short of majority in the assembly in the event of Kumar's Janata Dal-United pulling out.

The ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar appeared to be on tenterhooks amid strong indications that chief minister Nitish Kumar, the JD-U president, may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.   -- PTI
