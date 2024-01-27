RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Agniveer booked for submitting fake documents
January 27, 2024  17:53
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A first information report (FIR) was registered against an Agniveer undergoing training at the Jat Regiment Centre in Bareilly for allegedly submitting fake documents, police said on Saturday.

Mangal Singh, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, undergoing training at the Jat Regiment Centre, submitted fake documents, including a forged Aadhaar card, according to a complaint lodged by an army officer.

Based on the complaint, the FIR was registered at the Cantt police station, police said in a statement.

The army has handed over Singh to police and the matter is under investigation, police officials said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can England pull off an epic comeback against India?
Can England pull off an epic comeback against India?

The tourists had risked a defeat inside three days after India, having built a lead of 190, reduced England to 163-5 in their second innings in the second session of the day.

SC 'takes charge' amid tussle between 2 HC judges; stays proceedings
SC 'takes charge' amid tussle between 2 HC judges; stays proceedings

A five-judge bench of the apex court chaired by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud sat on a holiday to address the dispute where a defiant judge overruled an order of a division bench that had quashed his direction for a CBI probe and asked...

Rohan Bopanna is the OLDEST Grand Slam champion!
Rohan Bopanna is the OLDEST Grand Slam champion!

Bopanna, 43, and Ebden, defeated the pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

In Pictures - Pope defies India with gritty ton as England reach 316/6 on Day 3
In Pictures - Pope defies India with gritty ton as England reach 316/6 on Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sabalenka's Secret ritual revealed after winning AO in style
Sabalenka's Secret ritual revealed after winning AO in style

The Belarusian became the first woman since her compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to retain the title

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances