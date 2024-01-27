Agniveer booked for submitting fake documents

Agniveer booked for submitting fake documentsJanuary 27, 2024 17:53
Image only for representation
A first information report (FIR) was registered against an Agniveer undergoing training at the Jat Regiment Centre in Bareilly for allegedly submitting fake documents, police said on Saturday.
Mangal Singh, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, undergoing training at the Jat Regiment Centre, submitted fake documents, including a forged Aadhaar card, according to a complaint lodged by an army officer.
Based on the complaint, the FIR was registered at the Cantt police station, police said in a statement.
The army has handed over Singh to police and the matter is under investigation, police officials said. -- PTI
